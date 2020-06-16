UMaine goaltender joins Long Island University team as graduate transfer

Courtesy of UMaine Athletics Courtesy of UMaine Athletics

• June 16, 2020 6:56 pm

Stephen Mundinger’s career with the University of Maine men’s hockey team was spent as a seldom-used backup.

Now, the graduate transfer may have one final opportunity to prove himself as a college goaltender.

Mundinger plans next season to join the fledgling program at Long Island University, according to media reports and as first reported on Twitter by Mark Divver.

The move will mark a homecoming for the 6-foot-8, 260-pound Mundinger, who hails from Smithtown, New York, on Long Island.

Among the competition for Mundinger at LIU will be former Boston University goalie Vinnie Purpura, who also is a graduate transfer.

Mundinger never fit into the plans of the coaching staff at UMaine, where he appeared in only six games from 2016-2020. He logged a 3.58 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage, but did not have any decisions.

He sat out the 2019-2020 season as a redshirt.

When Mundinger committed to UMaine in 2016, he was one of five goaltenders expected to be in the program that fall. He has the distinction of being the tallest goalie in Black Bears history, beating out Ben Bishop, who is now with the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars.

Long Island University announced in April that it was adding a men’s hockey program. Brett Riley, a former assistant coach at Colgate University, recently was hired as the Sharks’ head coach.

The 6-6 Purpura appeared in six games at Boston University from 2018-2020. He posted an 0-4 record with a 3.75 GAA and an .893 save percentage.