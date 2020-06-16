MDEA seizes $6,000 of drugs in Rumford

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

• June 16, 2020 8:50 pm

Updated: June 16, 2020 8:58 pm

Two people were arrested and two guns plus a bulletproof vest, 30 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs with a total estimated street value of $6,000 were confiscated by police in Rumford on Monday.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents, as well as both state and Rumford police, said they found the contraband when they searched a residence at 500 Knox St. on Monday and also stopped several vehicles seen there.

Rumford Police Department’s search dog and handler also helped find three grams of methamphetamine, 24 suboxone pills, some LSD, $1,831 in suspected drug proceeds, scales, packaging and other items connected with drug sales, according to a statement released by state police on Tuesday.

Derek Gerrish, 30, of Sanford, was charged with class A aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, class C possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of violation of conditions of release.

Chelsea Daggett, 28, of Mexico was also charged with theft. Both were taken to Oxford County Jail, police said.