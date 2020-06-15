Maine Sports Hall of Fame postpones inductions, honors HS seniors

St ������ ������ | BDN St ������ ������ | BDN

• June 15, 2020 10:21 am

The Maine Sports Hall of Fame on Monday announced that it is moving its fall induction ceremony to September 2021.

At the same time, the organization announced its five high school senior scholarship winners, who were chosen from more than 200 applicants.

Bill Green, executive director of the MSHoF, said he was amazed and inspired by the resumes of the applicants.

“There were at least a dozen valedictorians, 100 All-Staters, and many had used their athletic and academic prominence to contribute mightily to their various communities,” Green said. “It was a heartening although difficult process for the committee.”

The seniors, each of whom will receive $5,000 scholarships for their outstanding achievements in sport and in the classroom, are: Keegan Gentle of Houlton High School (Maine Maritime Academy); Hali Goodwin of Boothbay Region High School (Syracuse University); Kaylen Krul of Camden Hills Regional High School (Colby College); Carter McPhedran of Maranacook Community High School (Middlebury College); and Sophia Santamaria of Traip Academy in Kittery (University of Maine).

“An impressive group of scholar athletes, representing high schools all across our great state — they truly embody our motto of a better Maine through sport,” said Lisa Hook, MSHoF Scholarship chair. “The board sends its congratulations to all of the 2020 MSHoF scholarship applicants as they are to be applauded for all that they do in their communities, on the athletic field and in the classroom.”

The MSHoF is fundraising for its scholarship program with an online Kentucky Derby Weekend raffle. The winner will receive a trip for two to the 2021 Kentucky Derby, provided by Direct Travel. In addition to round-trip airfare, the package includes luxury accommodations, tickets to the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, as well as a VIP Party. Tickets can be purchased online.

Next spring, the Maine Sports Hall of Fame will announce around six inductees. They will join the nine 2020 inductees — Amy (Corbett) Bernatchez, Cathy (Narsiff) Caron, Tony Fournier, Leon Gorman, Merle Hallett, Lisa Kuronya Coombs, Marty Milligan, Don Richards, Carroll Ware, and Lindsay Whipple Kallas — for the Hall’s largest-ever ceremony.