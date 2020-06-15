Bath police investigating incident involving man driving through crowd of protesters

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• June 15, 2020 5:52 pm

Bath police are investigating an incident video-recorded and widely shared on social media where an 83-year-old city man slowly drove a pickup truck through a peaceful crowd of protesters last week, police said Monday.

About 25 anti-racism protesters were in a crosswalk at High and Centre streets in Bath at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday when the man drove through the crowd, which banged on the truck and tried to get the man to stop. Some in the crowd reported a hit and run, but no injuries occurred, police said in a statement.

Investigators expect to finish their investigation this week and forward a report to the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s office, police said.