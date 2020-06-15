National Politics
June 15, 2020
National Politics Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Moose Permit Lottery | Today's Paper
National Politics

Supreme Court rejects several gun rights cases for next term

J. Scott Applewhite | AP
J. Scott Applewhite | AP
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington early Monday.
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday passed up several challenges to federal and state gun control laws, over the dissent of two conservative justices.

Gun rights advocates had hoped the court would expand the constitutional right to “keep and bear arms” beyond the home.

Instead, the justices left in place restrictions on the right to carry weapons in public in Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey. They also declined to review Massachusetts’ ban on some semi-automatic firearms and large-capacity ammunition magazines, a California handgun control law and a half-century-old federal law banning interstate handgun sales.

Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wrote a dissent in the court’s denial of a New Jersey resident’s appeal seeking the right to carry a gun in public for self-defense. Rather than take on the constitutional issue, Thomas wrote, “the Court simply looks the other way.”

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like