Our website is changing. Here’s what to expect.

• June 13, 2020 2:00 pm

Over the next few days, our website will go through one of the biggest shifts it’s seen since it launched.

It’s easy to forget, but our website predates Google and Facebook. Over the years, we’ve gone through plenty of mostly piecemeal changes: adding a Classifieds product here, placing a new ad unit there or implementing a paywall on top of a site that already existed.

This change is bigger and more comprehensive. With help from Google and the Knight Foundation, our site has been rebuilt from the ground up to prioritize you, our audience. Here’s what’s going to change.

Watch: Take a look at the BDN’s new homepage

Faster page load times. This was a high priority for us, because we know that we cannot serve our readers when you have trouble getting to our content. Our site has been rebuilt to load much faster than before.

Better mobile experience. The reduction in page load times will be even more profound on mobile devices, bringing app-like speed and reliability to all users regardless of what phone you’re using. If you’re on a mobile device, you’ll still be able to save our homepage to your homescreen, but our reengineered site makes an app less necessary.

A new paywall. Once our new paywall is live, subscribers will be asked to set a password. Once you’ve followed the instructions, you’ll be able to log in more easily than ever. If you encounter any problems, visit our customer service page and we’ll be happy to help. Our new paywall system will be more reliable, and easier to log into and use. It also will allow readers to pay with PayPal.

Better looking articles. Our older site versions made it difficult to customize the look of our articles to fit their subject matter, but our rebuilt site means you’ll see more variety in how we present the news, including expanded multimedia and polling tools, and new page design.

Improved reliability. Site outages are relatively rare for us, but we deplore any time we aren’t able to serve our audience. We’ve made infrastructure improvements that guarantee better site performance.

If you run into bugs while we’re in transition, please don’t hesitate to call Kim or Seth from our digital customer service team at 207-990-8002 during business hours.

We cannot wait for you to take a look around.