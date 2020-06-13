Bangor police investigating Pine Street shooting

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

• June 13, 2020 10:40 am

Bangor police say they are investigating two related incidents that occurred Friday evening that they describe as an act of criminal mischief and a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The shooting is believed to have occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Pine Street, which was temporarily blocked off by police between Cumberland and Garland streets, according to television reports.The criminal mischief occurred on Essex Street, police said.

Police have not released any more information about the incidents, other than to say there is no danger to the public. Lt. Myron Warner of Bangor Police Department said Saturday morning that no additional information is expected to be released this weekend.