The latest local golf results

• June 12, 2020 12:00 pm

HOLE-IN-ONE

Ken French

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Ken French of East Wilton shot a hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Kebo Valley Golf Club. He aced the 181-yard sixth hole using a 5-iron. The shot was witnessed by Forrest Duplessie.

MSGA Women

At Rockland GC

Gross, Flight 1: Leslie Guenther, Kristin Kannegieser 73, Liz Coffin, Karen Bamford 82, Melissa Johnson, Donna Brewster 84, Peggy Wilson, Joy Eon 84; Flight 2: Rachel Newman, Jean Pratt 88, Bambi Stevens, Linda Holmes 89, Gloria Attenweiler, Robin Ashe 93, Pearl St. Pierre, Kathie Gunning 93, Debbie Lalemand, Lisa Blake 93; Net, Flight 1: Sue Wootton, Heidi Lyman 62, Nancy Hart, Diane Herring 64, Brenda Berry, Madolin Fogarty 65, Marilyn Rice, Lisa Love 65; Flight 2: Sharon Houle, Maggie Black 66, Faith Vautour, Birdie Pearse 67, Vicki Lindquist, Cindy Shaw 67. Skins, Gross: No. 1 Vi Kemp 4, No. 3 Liz Coffin 4, No. 6 Marilyn Rice 3, No. 7 Liz Coffin 5, No. 13 Kristin Kannegieser 4, No. 14 Kristin Kannegieser 3, No. 17 Marilyn Rice 3; Skins: No. 9 Karen Stuart 2, No. 11 Diane Herring 2, No. 18 Linda Morin-Pasco 1

LOCAL

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1. Ron Carpenter, Dick Kilton, Bob Sinford, Bob Cates -4 (won putt-off); 2. Pat Dumont, Mark Altvater, Steve Cates, Ken Smith -4; 3. Jean Symonds, Dennis Lewey, Gary Derickson, Gordon Faulkingham -3 (blind draw); Pin: No. 5 Andy Anderson 14-7

At Kebo Valley Club, Bar Harbor

Ladies League — Own Ball, Golfer in the Box: 1. (tie) Liz Shaffer, Sherry Harkins, Jacque Fitzpatrick 34; Heather Lewis,Betsy Corrigan, Dawn Closson, Janet McEachern 34; 2-Person Scramble: Margie Phelps, Cathy Nicholson 2 Up

Men’s Group — Team Stableford: 1. Jeff Wooster, Doug Lee, Bob Lombardi 69 points; 2. Jim McFarland, Chris Coston 63 points (by draw); Net Skins: No. 1 Bob Lombardi, No. 2 Richard Collier, No. 4 Nat Fenton, No. 6 Doug Lee, No. 9 Sam Gaines, No. 11 Doug Lee, No. 12 Doug Lee, No. 14 Doug Lee, No. 15 Cris Coston, No. 16 Jeff Wooster, No. 17 Sam Gaines

Kebo Boys: 1. Tim Mayo, Steve Dodge, Joey James 83 points, 2. Dick Cough, Carl Lusby (by draw)

At Bangor Municipal GC

Twilight League —Best One Ball of Two, Gross: 1. Josh Hawkes, Moe McLaughlin 34, 2. Dave Brewer, Kent Johnson 35, 3. Ben Morrill, Mark

Pierce 36, 4. John Leblanc, Tony Reynolds 36, 5. Dean Bowder, Dave Crichton 37; Net: 1. Dave Dunham, Rick Thompson 30, 2. Bill O’Rourke, Pete Webb 31, 3. J.T. Davis, Brent Stewart 31, 4. John Franck, Rich

Russell 31, 5. Russell McLean, Bruce Stewart 31

At Rockland Golf Club

Ladies Association Results — 1. Joanna Schleif 71, 2. Sue Wootton 78, 3. Kate Hewlett 79, 4. Kathy Harper 81, 5. Joni Hall 82, 6. Heidi Lyman 84; Pins: No. 5 Kathy Sprowl

At Penobscot Valley CC, Orono

Twilight League — Front Nine: Steve Clark, John Poulin, Terry Kenniston, Lou Hardy, Jim Conley, Derek Watson, Ed Soule, Ola Tucker 141; Back Nine: Brian Reading, Kevin McConnell, Jerry Glidden, Don Powers, Justin Ripley, Jeff Hecker, David Bean, Brian Ames 135; Double Greenies: Tom Hanscom, Basil Closson, Earl Black