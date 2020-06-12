America East
June 12, 2020
America East approves new school for membership

Ryan Mercer | AP
In this March 16, 2019 file photo, Vermont coach John Becker celebrates their 66-49 win over Maryland Baltimore County after an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the America East tournament in Burlington, Vt. America East has announced that New Jersey Institute of Technology will join the conference starting in July. (Ryan Mercer/The Burlington Free Press via AP)
BDN Sports

The America East Conference is growing. The league’s Board of Presidents on Friday formally elected New Jersey Institute of Technology as a full conference member, effective for the 2020-21 academic year.

NJIT will officially join the conference as its 10th member institution on July 1, 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome NJIT as America East’s 10th member institution. They will be a great addition to our league and strengthen the academic and athletic profile of our conference,” America East Commissioner, Amy Huchthausen said.

America East will celebrate with an official announcement at 11:30 a.m. Monday with an online press conference via Zoom. The event will include Huchthausen and NJIT Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Lenny Kaplan.

 

