America East approves new school for membership

Ryan Mercer | AP

• June 12, 2020 3:24 pm

The America East Conference is growing. The league’s Board of Presidents on Friday formally elected New Jersey Institute of Technology as a full conference member, effective for the 2020-21 academic year.

NJIT will officially join the conference as its 10th member institution on July 1, 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome NJIT as America East’s 10th member institution. They will be a great addition to our league and strengthen the academic and athletic profile of our conference,” America East Commissioner, Amy Huchthausen said.

America East will celebrate with an official announcement at 11:30 a.m. Monday with an online press conference via Zoom. The event will include Huchthausen and NJIT Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Lenny Kaplan.