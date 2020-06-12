Man charged for a hit-and-run crash involving a 12-year-old

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• June 12, 2020 2:29 pm

A York County man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Sanford that injured a 12-year-old boy who was hit while riding his bicycle on Saturday.

Branden Osten, 25, of Hollis, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, a class C felony, Sanford police said in a statement released Friday.

Courtesy of Sanford Police Department Courtesy of Sanford Police Department

Osten was brought to the York County Jail and bail was set at $5,000 cash.

Sanford police Sgt. Matthew Jones said that he anticipates additional charges will be filed. The case could not have been closed without the help from the public, a grateful Jones said in the statement.