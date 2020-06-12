Waterville
June 12, 2020
SUV punches hole in wall at an Aubuchon Hardware

By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

A sport utility ran over concrete pavers, bags of lawn soil and piles of landscape stone before punching through an exterior wall at a hardware store in Waterville. No injuries occurred, the Morning Sentinel reported.

The crash involving a 2017 Nissan Rogue and the Aubuchon Hardware on Kennedy Memorial Drive was reported at 10:03 a.m. Police identified the driver as a 71-year-old woman who lives in Oakland.

The accident occurred because the woman’s foot slipped off the brake onto the gas pedal, said police, who estimated that several thousand dollars of damage were done to the car and building. She will not be charged, the Morning Sentinel reported.

 

