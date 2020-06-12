54 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 12, 2020 12:04 pm

Another 54 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Friday.

There have now been 2,721 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,667 on Thursday.

Of those, 2,420 have been confirmed positive, while 301 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 100. It was the third day in a row with no new deaths.

So far, 308 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 2,105 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 516 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 505 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 67,861 negative test results out of 71,486 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

As of early Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,023,347 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 113,820 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

