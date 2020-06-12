Augusta man charged with setting fire to convenience store gas pump

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

• June 12, 2020 1:24 pm

A Kennebec County man has been arrested in connection with a fire set at a fuel pump of an Augusta convenience store last month, state police said Friday.

Brian Dyer, 30, of Augusta was charged with arson on Thursday night, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators had appealed to the public for help in identifying a man seen in a security photo from the store and received several tips that helped them, McCausland said in a statement.

Dyer is being held at Kennebec County Jail.