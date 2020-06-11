Friday, June 12, 2020: Listen to common sense, appreciation for local police, making real change

• June 11, 2020 4:46 pm

Listen to common sense

Due to COVID-19 my wife and I have taken full precaution protocols. So the idea of using protective masks and social distancing is the new way of life. The fact that the state was placing a 14-day self quarantine on out of staters or people returning to Maine made sense and we supported it. Being able to go and spend money and travel in Maine and be safe was a good way to help the economy. So I would like to thank Gov. Janet Mills and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, who have done a great job for the State of Maine in keeping us safe.

Then some people wanted it reopened now. No quarantine. No social distancing. Just the normal, “we do not give a crap if you die” crowd is worried about making money, or even worse, because the Trump supporters said so. So we won’t be going places and spending money locally because the conditions won’t be safe. We will sit back and watch people get sick for not being able to listen to common sense and reason.

Victor Kraft

Bangor

Appreciation for local police

It is appropriate to take a moment to recognize how fortunate we are in Maine to have such an amazing series of local police departments. We owe an unpayable debt of gratitude to our men and women in blue who work tirelessly to maintain the peace. Especially in these trying times as they won’t hesitate to put their lives on the line while responding to calls for help while also navigating through the COVID-19 epidemic. It is an all too often thankless job.

I am inspired by the servitude, professionalism and humility they have displayed in the face of peaceful protestors who demand that they “take a knee” while also shouting that all cops are bad. That is the greatest of falsehoods, of course, that all cops are bad. The police know it, their families know it, and most of us know it too. I am also grateful as they stand firm against looters, rioters and those whose intentions are not so peaceful.

Some of the finest people I’ve known over the years have worn the uniform. Whether through serving in the military, sweating together on some type of community project, or simply by observing the way they interact with our school children as they teach them the values of honor, integrity and respect for all people. The ladies and gentlemen in blue are irreplaceable. I thank them for their bravery and compassion. We love them and their families. God Bless.

Edward Bennett

Scarborough

Trying to control the press

I am writing in response to the article written on June 9 regarding the Portland journalist, Chrisinan Milneil. Milneil denies he had anything to do with the vandalism charge brought against him and I am going to argue on his side, that he feels he’s being arrested for tweets criticizing the police but it is being covered by fake vandalism charges.

Our country and citizens live by the value of free speech and ever since the internet, that rule has arguably become even more prevalent and important. Anyone is allowed to post whatever they want to say and although that can and has caused multiple issues in the past, not allowing this and even starting to arrest people for this sounds to me like the beginning of a dictatorship style of policing. In addition, what is even worse is our elected leaders allowing this to happen.

We seem to be starting to go back to a time where journalists have to be careful about what they say and do in order to not get in trouble by the government. Instead of moving forward as a country to becoming more equal and free, we seem to be regressing and becoming more controlling. This scares me and it should scare you, arresting journalists for criticizing the police seems to be the first step of full government control of the press.

Hope Carroll

Portland

Unemployment for prisoners defies logic

I read with interest the BDN article in late May where Whitney Parrish and Nancy Macirowski are saying that the 53 inmates had the right to receive unemployment funds after they were laid off while being in the work release program. Gov. Janet Mills said this was “bad public policy” and she is spot on.

I believe Parrish and Macirowski are looking at this matter with a fogged set of glasses, and I offer an example of why they should not be eligible for these benefits. Suppose two guys, Jim and Jack, are working side by side, performing the same job at the same pay. Both are laid off. Jim, who is under the prison work program, goes back to confinement where he receives three meals a day and a bed with no out of pocket costs. Jim has his money placed in a nest egg trust.

Jack, on the other hand is married to Jill and together, they have a little one. Jack has three mouths to feed and must keep a roof over their heads. Jack struggles to make ends meet for his family.

It is ludicrous to even think giving inmates unemployment money is fair or a good practice when we have the Jack and Jills of the world that genuinely need our help. All funds for benefits — state, local — are limited and they need to be used judicially, but logically distributed as well. Their argument defies logic.

Fred Newman

Dedham

Making real change

Something must be done about the horrifyingly autocratic response to the peaceful protests against police brutality. The people responsible need to be held accountable, and we need to stand with our black brothers and sisters in Maine and across America in solidarity.

Rep. Jared Golden, Sen. Angus King, and Sen. Susan Collins must support the bill in Congress that would end qualified immunity to make it easier to hold police accountable. They must stand against the President when he talks about invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy the military against peaceful protesters. They must protect American citizens, especially our most vulnerable, and work to make real change.

Britney Rezendes

Newport