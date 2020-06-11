4 cars rammed in Portland by suspect trying to elude police

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• June 11, 2020 9:43 pm

Portland police trying to corral two Biddeford residents suspected of dealing drugs had to shatter the windows of the suspects’ car to free them after it rammed four vehicles and caught fire as they tried to escape arrest in a Lowe’s Plaza parking lot on Thursday.

The police had tried to stop the car and arrest the man and woman inside at a traffic light in the lot’s exit onto Brighton Avenue when the car’s driver rammed a car in front and three others at about 2:45 p.m., Portland police said in a statement.

The alleged driver, Kristalyn Talmer, 39, of Biddeford, was charged with four counts of aggravated reckless conduct. Passenger John Southard, 43, of Biddeford, was arrested for violation of conditions of release, police said.

Talmer was taken to Maine Medical Center of Portland for minor injuries. No one else was injured. Both suspects were taken to Cumberland County Jail, police said.