Central athletic administrator named principal at Mattanawcook Academy

Photo courtesy of Matt Arsenault

• June 11, 2020 6:00 pm

Central High School assistant principal and athletic administrator Matt Arsenault, who has spent the last 10 years at the Corinth school, is leaving at the end of the month to become the principal at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln.

The Old Town High School Sports Hall of Famer, the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball with 1,296 points, said his move is bittersweet.

“I really enjoyed the students, the parents and the teachers at Central,” Arsenalt said. “But I felt it was time for a new challenge in my career.

“I’m excited about heading to Mattanawcook Academy. It will be a new environment and a new place that I can call my own,” Arsenault said.

He said having the dual role of assistant principal and athletic director at Central was challenging but he noted that it prepared him for becoming a principal.

He has worked under four principals at Central and said they were all extremely supportive.

“I learned a tremendous amount from all of them. I’m grateful to them,” he said.

Central principal Brett Hoogterp said Arsenault did a great job.

“We made a good team. We had the same philosophy about how to deal with issues that come up and he has been easy to work with,” Hoogterp said.

Arsenault said his relationship with Hoogterp made his decision to leave a difficult one.

“Our philosophy when it came to dealing with kids, academics and athletics was pretty much in line with one another,” said the 45-year-old Arsenault. “He will still be a colleague but we will be at different schools.”

After starring at Old Town, where he was a two-time first-team Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolboy Basketball Team selection and the 1993 Mr. Maine Basketball recipient, he spent a couple of years playing basketball at St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

He then transferred to the University of Maine where he earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees in education. He is working on his certificate of advanced study at UMaine.

Arsenault taught special education in Old Town for 10 years before going to Central.