Bangor High senior athlete raising money to provide yearbooks for classmates

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• June 11, 2020 1:00 am

In difficult times like these, there are always people who step up to help those who are in need.

Rowan Andrews feels strongly that every member of her senior class at Bangor High School deserves to have a yearbook.

So when she found out several of her friends and others in her class couldn’t afford one, she reached out on her Facebook page to raise money for the yearbooks, which cost $80 apiece.

Only 10 days into her fundraising campaign, she has raised $6,000. She is only $2,000 away from reaching her goal of $8,000, which would enable 100 Bangor High students to have a yearbook.

“Everyone should have a yearbook, especially after losing the last half of our senior year [due to the COVID-19 pandemic],” said Andrews, a three-sport standout for the Rams. “Some of the seniors couldn’t afford a yearbook because they lost their part-time jobs.”

She said the yearbooks aren’t just to remember 2020.

“They’re to remember the past four years we’ve had at Bangor High. They have been pretty crazy and everyone deserves a chance to remember those years,” she said.

Andrews has been overwhelmed by the feedback and support she has received. She never expected to receive $6,000 this quickly.

“I don’t believe it. It shows that we are all in this together and people are stepping up to add some normalcy for the senior class of 2020,” said Andrews, who played soccer, basketball and softball at Bangor.

BDN File Photo | BDN BDN File Photo | BDN

Andrews said she has received contributions from everywhere, including some people out of state. Local businesses have been generous, as have teachers and residents from other communities in addition to Bangor.

Donations are still being accepted on Andrews’ Facebook page or by sending checks to Bangor High School.

Bangor High School girls basketball coach Jay Kemble said he isn’t surprised that Andrews would do something like this to provide for her fellow students.

“This is the type of person she is,” Kemble said. “She is compassionate. She is a leader. She is a good kid. She is the kind of person who always steps up when someone needs to.

“She has the right perspective on everything.”

Andrews was the only senior on the Bangor High basketball team last season and captained the Rams to a 13-7 record and a berth in the Class AA North semifinals. She ranked tied for second in Class AA North in 3-point field goals made per game (1.8) and she averaged 8.6 points and four rebounds.

She also started in the midfield for the soccer team, which reached the Class A North title game where it lost 1-0 to Camden Hills. The Windjammers claimed their fourth straight state title.

Andrews, who played multiple positions for the softball team, plans to study civil engineering at the University of Maine.