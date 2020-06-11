Bangor bus system will begin collecting fares next month as coronavirus restrictions relax

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• June 11, 2020 7:46 am

Greater Bangor’s public bus system will again collect fares from riders starting next month as the state gradually eases more coronavirus-related restrictions.

Riders will have to pay $1.50 — or 75 cents for a half fare for those who are eligible — to board Community Connector buses beginning July 1, the city of Bangor announced Wednesday. Those eligible for half fare include riders who are 60 years old or older, have limited mobility, have a Medicare card, have Social Security Disability Insurance or a valid ADA Paratransit ID card.

Fare collected was suspended in the early spring when the coronavirus outbreak began in Maine. The bus system in early April capped the number of riders allowed on each bus to 10, and then later that month required all riders to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Riders must also have an “essential purpose” for using the bus, including going to doctor’s offices and grocery stores.

Bus passes and tickets can be bought at Bangor City Hall; the Orono and Veazie town offices; Hannaford locations at the Airport Mall, Broadway and Stillwater Avenue in Bangor, Western Avenue in Hampden, Stillwater Avenue in Old Town and Wilson Street in Brewer; the Orono IGA; and at the Pickering Square vending machine.

