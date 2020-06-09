West Gardiner native shot dead in Waterville incident suffered spinal injury, family says

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

• June 9, 2020 8:41 pm

Waterville shooting victim Joseph Tracy died under hospice care of complications early Monday from a gunshot wound between the lower neck and shoulder blades, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Emergency workers found the 33-year-old West Gardiner native at Home Place Inn off College Avenue in Waterville on Saturday. He was taken to Thayer Center for Health and then flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland where doctors said he would be a paraplegic, according to his father. The bullet was lodged inside his son’s spine, his father said.

State and Waterville police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made, the Press Herald reported.