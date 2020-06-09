June 9 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 9, 2020 6:32 am

Today is Tuesday. There have now been 2,588 confirmed and probable cases of the new coronavirus in all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 99.

So far, 301 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 37 people are currently hospitalized, with 12 in critical care and seven on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 1,891 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 598 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 607 on Sunday.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news about the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— The Maine CDC will provide an update on the coronavirus this afternoon. The BDN will livestream the briefing.

— “Two months after issuing an executive order that all out-of-state visitors must quarantine for 14 days or face a misdemeanor charge, Gov. Janet Mills on Monday relaxed restrictions on tourists meant to stop the pandemic spread. The Keep Maine Healthy plan, effective July 1, allows visitors in lieu of quarantine to sign and submit a certificate of compliance to their lodging facility that they have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their visit. If they don’t have a negative test result, they must agree to quarantine in Maine for 14 days or show that they already have completed their quarantine in the state.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

— “The owners of four restaurants in southern Maine counties still under a shutdown order, but located near rural counties that have already opened dining rooms to customers, on Monday sued Gov. Janet Mills in York County Superior Court, asking a judge to allow them to open immediately.” — Judy Harrison, BDN

— “Four businesses in Portland have found a way to beat coronavirus restrictions that would otherwise keep them closed by reclassifying themselves as a type of businesses allowed to reopen. Novare Res, Sagamore Hill Lounge, Tomaso’s Canteen and Rising Tide Brewing, which were all previously licensed as Class A lounges, have been issued restaurant licenses, allowing them to reopen now.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

— “The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston will consider the appeal of an evangelical church in Orrington challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ ban on large gatherings that kept congregations from worshiping in person until recently. A three-judge panel last week refused to lift the restrictions but agreed to consider the arguments in the case even though the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly upheld gathering limits in a similar case in California. The high court ruled 5-4 that limits on the number of people who may attend in-person religious services do not violate the freedom of religion and assembly clauses of the First Amendment.” — Judy Harrison, BDN

— “Maine people considered at elevated risk of contracting the coronavirus will be able to get tested without a doctor’s order as part of another testing expansion that will let the state run 25,000 more coronavirus tests per week. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that it’s expanding a partnership with IDEXX Laboratories announced last month that allowed the state to triple its coronavirus testing capacity at the state laboratory by adding 5,000 tests per week.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “There are no more active cases of the coronavirus associated with the Hope House Health and Living Center in Bangor, officials said Monday. The announcement marks the end of the city’s only outbreak to date and the largest to affect a Maine homeless shelter.” — Callie Ferguson, BDN

— “A federal judge in Bangor ruled Monday that there are too few coronavirus cases in state prisons to warrant reviewing every inmate at higher risk from the virus for release without further evidence that their rights are being violated. U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock denied a temporary restraining order requested by Joseph Denbow and Sean Ragsdale, two inmates at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, that would have required the Maine Department of Corrections to review the cases of all medically vulnerable inmates and release them to give them the ability to social distance during the pandemic.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— As of early Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,961,185 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 111,007 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,353 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 4,084 in Connecticut, 799 in Rhode Island, 286 in New Hampshire and 55 in Vermont.