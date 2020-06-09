Portland
Peaks Island post office burns

Stock image | Pexels
The Associated Press

Several mainland fire departments responded to a fire inside the post office of an island community in Maine on Monday.

The fire took place at the Peak’s Island Post Office and was put down in the early afternoon, NBC affiliate WCSH reports. The Portland Fire Department and several other departments responded to the fire.

The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately known. Smoke was visible from Portland, which is three miles away. Peak’s Island is part of the city of Portland and is a small community of about 850 people.

The post office is near the island’s ferry terminal and its small commercial area.

 

