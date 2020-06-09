Man killed in motorcycle collision in Skowhegan

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• June 9, 2020 5:45 am

A Canaan man was killed Monday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Skowhegan.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that Michael S. Gilbert Jr. was riding a 2016 Victoria Vegas motorcycle on Madison Avenue, near the intersection with Hanover Street, about 4:19 p.m. when he collided with a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Matthew Cortez.

Gilbert died at the scene, the newspaper reports.

Police told the newspaper that speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash.