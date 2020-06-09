Augusta
Augusta

Mother and son hurt in Vassalboro collision with tractor-trailer

Courtesy of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office
A mother and son were hospitalized Monday after a collision with a tractor-trailer in Vassalboro, according to police.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A mother and her son were hospitalized Monday after a collision with a tractor-trailer in Vassalboro.

Joy Keane, 40, of Farmingdale was driving a red 2015 Hyundai on Riverside Drive, near the Vassalboro-Augusta line, about 11:35 a.m. when she collided with a 1999 International tractor-trailer driven by 56-year-old Maria Smith of LaGrange, according to Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Keane was taken by LifeFlight to an area hospital, and her 16-year-old son who was a passenger also was hospitalized, Read said.

Smith was not injured in the crash. The tractor-trailer had been hauling milk, but was empty at the time of the crash, according to Read.

Read said that Keane may have crossed the centerline just before the crash and Smith attempted to avoid striking the Hyundai.

