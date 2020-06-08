Vermont driver wins 1st Pro All Star Series feature of the season

Pixabay image | BDN Pixabay image | BDN

• June 8, 2020 8:40 pm

Nick Sweet of Barre, Vermont, capitalized on lapped traffic to pass Travis Benjamin of Morrill on lap 112 and held off hard-charging D.J. Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire, to capture the Pro All-Stars Series North Super Late Model opener Sunday at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Shaw is the defending PASS North SLM points champion.

Benjamin wound up finishing third.

It was Sweet’s fourth career win on the tour. He won twice a year ago and finished fifth in the points.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no spectators on hand.

Derek Ramstrom of West Boylston, Massachusetts. and Alan Tardiff of Lyman completed the top five followed by Trevor Sanborn of East Parsonsfield, Farmingdale’s Johnny Clark, Hermon’s Mike Hopkins, Wayne Helliwell of Pelham, New Hampshire, and Scarborough’s Garrett Hall.

There were 30 cars in the field.

Teenager Kate Re of Harrison, the first driver tabbed to join the fledgling Crazy Horse Racing driver development program based in South Paris, finished 21st in her debut.

Re also raced in the Modifieds division.

In Sunday’s Modified race, Tyler King of Gray took the checkered flag for his fourth win in seven starts dating back to last season. Justin Larsen of Peru and Hancock’s Brian Treadwell were second and third, respectively, while Bobby Nadeau of Hollis and Gary Dwinal of Lisbon rounded out the top five.

In the debut of the PASS Honey Badger Street Stock Series, Zach Bowie of Turner overcame a row three start to earn the victory.

Ryan Robinson of Clinton, Matt Dufault of Turner, Norway’s Jordan Russell and Mike Haynes of Livermore Falls finished out the top five in the 20-car field.

The next PASS race is tentatively scheduled for July 3 at Oxford Plains Speedway.