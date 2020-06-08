Man robs Shaw’s Supermarket in Portland

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• June 8, 2020 4:41 pm

A man wearing a dark beanie cap and a white T-shirt robbed a Portland supermarket of an undisclosed amount of money on Monday, according to Portland police.

Portland police describe the subject as a white male wearing gray sweatpants, the beanie cap ― which had a white logo ― sunglasses and a blue medical mask as the man who robbed the Shaw’s Supermarket on Congress Street at about 12:18 p.m. No one was injured, police said.

No weapon was displayed but the man had his hand in his pocket, threatened a cashier and demanded cash before running away. A police officer and his tracking dog followed a trail through the parking lot onto Westland Avenue and back onto Congress before the dog lost the scent, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the robbery to call 207-874-8575.