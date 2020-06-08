Dixmont man charged in shooting held on $50,000 cash bail

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• June 8, 2020 4:03 pm

The Dixmont man arrested Sunday morning after allegedly shooting another man in the abdomen during a fight on outer Hammond Street in Bangor remained Monday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $50,000 cash bail.

Benjamin Bowman, 24, is charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault, one count of reckless conduct with a firearm and a bail violation, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office. It was unclear if or how the two men knew each other, Assistant District Attorney Mark Rucci said. Both men were staying at the Motel 6.

The 34-year-old shooting victim told police that Bowman knocked on his door about 2:30 a.m., saying the victim owed him money, which the man denied. The defendant challenged the victim to what he thought was a first fight and the two men went across Hammond Street to a lumber yard, Rucci said. One they got there, the defendant allegedly shot the victim.

The man was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Bangor police said Sunday.

Bowman was arrested about 10:50 a.m. and taken to the jail.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the elevated aggravated assault charges and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the reckless conduct charge. On the bail violation charge, he faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.