Mid-Maine
June 08, 2020
Mid-Maine Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Appalachian Trail | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

Man dies after weekend shooting in Waterville

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A man who was found shot over the weekend in Waterville has died.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that the wounded man, whom police haven’t identified, was found about 11:05 a.m. Saturday on College Avenue. He was taken to MaineGeneral’s Thayer Center for Health before being flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the newspaper.

The city’s police chief told the newspaper that the victim died Monday morning.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like