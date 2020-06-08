Man dies after weekend shooting in Waterville

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• June 8, 2020 11:17 am

A man who was found shot over the weekend in Waterville has died.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that the wounded man, whom police haven’t identified, was found about 11:05 a.m. Saturday on College Avenue. He was taken to MaineGeneral’s Thayer Center for Health before being flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the newspaper.

The city’s police chief told the newspaper that the victim died Monday morning.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation.