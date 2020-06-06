Monday, June 8, 2020: We can’t wait for a vaccine, centuries of oppression, not the time to overreact

• June 6, 2020 10:00 am

We can’t wait for a vaccine

The U.S. response to the COVID-19 outbreak depends entirely on slowing the spread of the virus until a vaccine becomes available. In Maine, we have rational and effective strategies but they are seen as temporary. We should consider the possibility that there will not be a safe, effective vaccine for several years. Can we maintain a viable society and economy if the virus is nearby and most of us are susceptible?

The deadly forms of COVID-19 disease involving the lungs and blood vessels, suggest that the patient’s own immune system is causing damage. SARS, which appeared in 2002, is a bad lung disease caused by a virus related to COVID-19. Experimental SARS vaccines slowed the growth of the virus in animals, but made the lung damage worse. After nearly 18 years, we still have no successful SARS vaccine.

Several countries have succeeded in managing COVID-19 with no vaccine, with functioning economies in spite of an ongoing virus threat. We should learn from these examples and our own experience, and consider which strategies are applicable in our society long term. It isn’t prudent to totally entrust our future to the rapid development of the perfect vaccine.

Wayne Myers, M.D.

Waldoboro

Centuries of oppression

For several centuries, police and the legal system have treated African-Americans and other darker-skinned people more harshly than whites.

Just treating everyone equal now (impossible because of ingrained attitudes of racism) does not make up for all the suffering so many have endured for so long.

It’s time police and the legal system treated people of color less harshly, more gently than whites to make up for these centuries of oppression.

Larry Dansinger

Bangor

Remember Niemoller’s warning

Now is a good time to recall Martin Niemoller‘s prophetic warning about the Nazis:

“First they came for the communists and I did not speak out because I was not a communist … Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist … Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew … Finally, they came for me and there was no one left to speak out.”

If Niemoller were with us today, he might issue a new warning: Donald Trump said our previous president is a Kenyan and the Republican establishment did not speak out. Then Trump came for the Mexicans, saying they are rapists and drug smugglers, and the Republican establishment did not speak out. Then Trump went after the Muslims, saying he would ban them from entering the country, and still the Republican establishment did not speak out. Then Trump came for the Republican establishment and the Republican establishment was perplexed, unable to fathom the creation of its own making.

Now Trump is coming for America. Let us pray sufficient wisdom resides in the land to save us from a monumental cataclysm we will long regret.

Jerry Farlow

Orono

Not the time to overreact

As the shackles of the coronavirus have been loosened a couple of notches, let us not overreact now and take advantage of the freedom we have all been missing. This wisdom applies to all of us, the poor, the rich, the famous and the almighty so-called powerhouses who control the politics in our country, state and government alike.

Don’t continue riding around with your vehicle uninspected, or not registered just because you were given a few weeks of not having to do it because of the virus pandemic. Taking advantage of anyone when our country is struggling doesn’t help any of us. Let’s continue working as a team as we have been recently.

There is no need to start raising the gas prices sky-high, nor raising milk prices to $10 a gallon. The same goes for parking tickets, speeding tickets, towing of vehicles, etc., unless one is really breaking the law and going overboard — then they deserve what they get. Many gave up their lives to help others during this pandemic. I say to everyone in power and authority not to be in a rush to get back our stimulus money too fast. After all, we just received it and we do appreciate it very much. You will get it back soon enough but until then let’s still continue working with each other, not against each other.

After all, aren’t we America the beautiful? Let the mercy and the kind flag of America fly high in the depths of your heart. I know you can do it. We can all do it if we just try.

Eugene Allen

Holden

The least we can do

All this painful news just emphasizes the continued inequality in the U.S. Maybe that is the real meaning of american exceptionalism.

As I have been thinking about this and what to do, personally and institutionally, what I’ve come up with so far is that it is time, indeed way past time, to pay reparations to black people and Native Americans. They have borne and still bear the brunt of inequality, highlighted by both the pandemic and police violence (and slavery and genocide).

Who pays? We all do. That’s important. Those with the most luxury, and those people and companies who benefited the most from genocide and slavery and discrimination like redlining pay the most.

And it has to hurt. I don’t know how to do it exactly, but it should not be in terms of affirmative action. Reparations have already been earned, they don’t need to be “achieved.”

Rebuild black and native american businesses? Free college? First in line for Green New Deal jobs? Just give the people money?

Like I said, I don’t know, but it is way past time to talk about this and to do it. I will support and vote for any candidate who will vow to support a credible reparations program.

It’s the least we can do.

Steve Demaio

Easton