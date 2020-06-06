June 6 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 6, 2020 7:46 am

Today is Saturday. Another three Mainers have died as 36 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Friday.

There have now been 2,482 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,446 on Thursday.

Of those, 2,181 have been confirmed positive, while 265 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll now stands at 98.

So far, 293 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 35 people are currently hospitalized, with 13 in critical care and seven on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,797 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 587 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC.

—“Trump called Mills a ‘dictator’ over her plan for Maine’s reopening. Her plan is relatively middle of the road.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“Among the millions of tourists Maine will welcome this summer from out of state, some will be coming from areas that remain hot spots for COVID-19. Regardless where these out of state visitors are coming from, all must follow requirements set forth by Maine officials aimed at controlling any spread of the virus in the state this summer. If you are coming into Maine this summer, here are a few things you need to know.” — Julia Bayly, BDN

—“Officials still aren’t sure how the novel coronavirus made its way into Maine’s second largest prison last month, infecting four inmates who have all since recovered, the state’s corrections chief said.” — Callie Ferguson, BDN

—“Bangor Pride will go virtual this year, complete with a live streamed Pride Parade. But with contributions to the virtual parade from community members statewide, this year’s event has become Pride Across Maine. Typically, individual communities plan their own events for Pride month. Realizing the usual in-person celebrations couldn’t happen the same this year with the coronavirus pandemic, organizers from around the state created a new kind of Pride celebration.” — Nina Mahaleris, The Penobscot Times

—“A $16,000 food bill finally forced restaurateur Wendyll Caisse to throw in the towel on her Buck’s Naked BBQ restaurant in Windham. Caisse was one of a dozen business people who detailed their struggles to the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee and made recommendations to help businesses survive and even thrive after the pandemic. Among the ideas: more loans, grants and tax breaks. Many said they had taken advantage of federal and state government aid programs, but that the loss of business during the pandemic had been so severe they feared for their long-term survival.”— Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Mike Cushing, president of the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association, predicted there will be racing at Bangor Raceway in Bass Park this year — but he is not sure when. Bangor Raceway was supposed to open in May. In addition, Bass Park is a drive-up testing site for COVID-19.”— Larry Mahoney, BDN

— As of early Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,897,838 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 109,143 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,235 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 4,038 in Connecticut, 772 in Rhode Island, 278 in New Hampshire and in 55 in Vermont.

Watch: The 102-year-old who survived the Spanish flu and died from COVID-19