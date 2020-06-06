June 6 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 6, 2020 5:31 pm

42 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine as of Saturday, according to health officials.

There have now been 2,524 cases in total across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,482 cases on Friday.

Of those cases, 2,253 have been confirmed positive, while 271 are likely positive according to the Maine CDC.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

No new deaths were announced. The statewide death toll still stands at 98.

So far, 296 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 35 people are currently hospitalized, with 14 in critical care and seven on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,845 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 581 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine.

—Coming to Maine from out of state this summer? Here’s what you need to know.

—“Yard sales are a Maine summer tradition. However, this Memorial Day — which is usually the kick-off to yard and garage sale season in the Pine Tree State — saw fewer garage sales than usual due to fears and restrictions surrounding COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, and the fact that towns weren’t yet issuing permits. But there are things that yard sale planners — and attendees — can do to make sure their event is pandemic friendly.” — Sam Schipani, BDN

—“Earlier this past week, we were very hopeful about a growing number of committee hearings being held in the Maine Legislature centered around the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That feeling of hope quickly turned to frustration.” — BDN Editorial Board

—Here are the answers to your questions on Maine’s tourism restrictions and summer phase-in.” — Jessica Piper and Michael Shepherd, BDN

—Did you know that despite the pandemic, you can still experience Maine’s museums at home? See how here.

— As of Saturday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 1,909,077 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 109,497 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,289 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 4,038 in Connecticut, 772 in Rhode Island, 283 in New Hampshire and in 55 in Vermont.

Watch: Symptoms of the coronavirus disease