June 05, 2020
Patriots pledge $1 million to social justice causes

Sebastian Scheiner | AP
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on prior to a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Patriots have pledged $1 million to social justice causes. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
The Associated Press

BOSTON — The New England Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft’s family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice causes.

A statement and video released on the team’s website Friday says the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations. The recipients will be chosen in collaboration with Patriots players.

The groups selected will be those “fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”

The video says “change always begins with listening.” The recipients will be invited to speak with the team’s executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group’s businesses.

 

