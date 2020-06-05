New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race moved August

Charles Krupa | AP Charles Krupa | AP

• June 5, 2020 4:00 pm

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for July 19 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been pushed back to Aug. 2.

The racetrack also announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it isn’t known whether or not fans will be allowed to attend.

The NASCAR Cup Series has held five races since its return from its coronavirus-induced hiatus and fans have not been allowed into the facilities.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager David McGrath said track officials will be disappointed if fans are unable to attend.

“But in these unprecedented times, we understand that the health and safety of our fans, the competitors and our staff is of the utmost importance,” he said. “Once we have more information regarding access, we’ll inform our fans as soon as possible.”

NASCAR also announced that the Xfinity Series race scheduled for July 18 at NHMS has been moved to Kentucky Speedway and will instead be held on July 9.

It will be the first time New Hampshire Motor Speedway hasn’t hosted an Xfinity Series race since it held its first one on July 15, 1990.

NHMS held its first NASCAR Cup Series race on July 11, 1993, and hosted two races every year from 1997-2017. There was one in July and another in September.

In 2018, NASCAR moved the September race to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, leaving Loudon with the annual July event.

It is the only NASCAR Cup Series race in New England. The August race will be the 49th in the Cup series at NHMS.

Rusty Wallace won the first Cup race at Loudon and Kevin Harvick has won the last two.

There have been 33 Xfinity Series races and 20 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races at Loudon, but the track has not hosted a truck race since 2017.

“NASCAR has done a phenomenal job working with the race teams and speedways to become the first major league sport back on television with live competition and we’re thrilled the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be part of the Cup Series summer broadcast schedule,” McGrath said.