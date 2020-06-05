June 5 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 5, 2020 6:42 am

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Today is Friday. Health officials said Thursday that another 28 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 2,446 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,418 on Wednesday.

Of those, 2,181 have been confirmed positive, while 265 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 95.

So far, 291 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 35 people are currently hospitalized, with 14 in critical care and 17 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,739 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 612 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 624 on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“The directive to Maine people since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March has been to keep their distance from others and avoid large crowds to prevent transmission of the highly contagious respiratory virus. There’s still a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, but large crowds have gradually grown more common in recent weeks. First, protesters started demonstrating against business shutdowns Gov. Janet Mills has ordered to slow the coronavirus’ spread. Over the past week, protests opposing racism and police violence have occurred throughout the state, with the largest protests drawing hundreds of people. And on Friday, President Donald Trump’s visit to Bangor and Guilford is expected to draw crowds in both places.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Tom Coon, a dyed-in-the-wool outdoorsman from Medway, reveled in canoeing, fishing, fiddleheading and the quarter century he spent as a ranger on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway. And when the 63-year-old died Sunday of complications from COVID-19 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, it was in a hospital room with a view of the Penobscot River down below.”— Abigail Curtis, BDN

—“Ridership for the Maine State Ferry Service has dropped more than 50 percent since Maine confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in March. Ferry service officials expect ridership to be down for much of the summer, when the service typically benefits from seasonal visitors.”— Lauren Abbate, BDN

—“Scott Cournoyer of Swanville and his son Brandon love baseball. But Brandon was deprived of playing his senior year at Belfast High School when the spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To give his son and other kids in eastern Maine the opportunity to compete this summer, Scott Cournoyer formed two leagues for players ages 14-19.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“Several authors of a large study that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs for coronavirus patients have retracted the report, saying independent reviewers were not able to verify information that’s been widely questioned by other scientists.”— Marilynn Marchione, The Associated Press

— As of early Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,872,660 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 108,211 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,201 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 4,007 in Connecticut, 756 in Rhode Island, 265 in New Hampshire and in 55 in Vermont.

Watch: Maine CDC press conference, June 4