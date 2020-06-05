3 more Mainers die of coronavirus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 5, 2020 12:41 pm

Another three Mainers have died as 36 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Friday.

There have now been 2,482 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,446 on Thursday.

Of those, 2,181 have been confirmed positive, while 265 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll now stands at 98.

So far, 293 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 35 people are currently hospitalized, with 13 in critical care and seven on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,797 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 587 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 58,148 negative test results out of 61,432 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,265 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 55 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 338, 101 and 408 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (10), Franklin (36), Hancock (12), Kennebec (129), Knox (21), Lincoln (20), Oxford (32), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (22) Waldo (52) and Washington (1) counties. The location of four cases were not immediately available Friday.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,859,135 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 107,281 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

