Coronavirus ends another season, this time with the Maine Red Claws

• June 4, 2020 10:07 pm

Updated: June 4, 2020 10:09 pm

With the premature end of its season due to the coronavirus, the Boston Celtics’ minor-league basketball team in Portland finishes the year one win away from capturing a playoff spot in the NBA G League, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The Maine Red Claws finished with a 28-14 record last year, good enough to get the team into third place in the league’s Eastern Conference with roughly two weeks remaining in the regular season. It was the fourth-best record in the league, according to Forbes.

Like the NBA itself, the Red Claws and the NBA’s other development league teams were forced to postpone their season indefinitely on March 12, according to Forbes.

It would have been the team’s 11th season in Portland. Red Claws Team President Dajuan Eubanks expressed disappointment but said he understood the decision made by the league.

“We as an organization were well on track to have our most successful season, both on and off the court,” Eubanks said in a statement released on Thursday.

The Red Claws, who play their home games at the Portland Expo, have had 14 players called up to the NBA in the last 10 years and 27 Celtics have been sent to Portland for injury rehabilitation or further development of their skills, according to the statement.