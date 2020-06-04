Man killed in Wiscasset collision

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• June 4, 2020 7:03 am

An Edgecomb man was killed Wednesday in a collision in Wiscasset.

Thomas Sikes, 71, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma north on Bath Road about 11:08 a.m. when he collided with a southbound 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Laughlynn Bragg of Wiscasset, according to Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine.

Sikes died at the scene, and Bragg was taken to MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Hesseltine.

The crash remains under investigation.