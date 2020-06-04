Midcoast
June 04, 2020
Midcoast Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Trump Visit | Today's Paper
Midcoast

Man killed in Wiscasset collision

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

An Edgecomb man was killed Wednesday in a collision in Wiscasset.

Thomas Sikes, 71, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma north on Bath Road about 11:08 a.m. when he collided with a southbound 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Laughlynn Bragg of Wiscasset, according to Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine.

Sikes died at the scene, and Bragg was taken to MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Hesseltine.

The crash remains under investigation.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like