Auburn man charged with stabbing death of Lewiston man

• June 4, 2020 7:41 pm

An Androscoggin County man has been charged with stabbing to death a Lewiston man outside an Auburn apartment building late Wednesday night.

Accompanied by family members, Brian W. Peabody, 25, of Auburn, surrended to Auburn police and was charged with murder shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, state police said.

Two men reportedly got into a fight about 11 p.m. outside the Hampshire Street apartment building. The victim, 48-year-old Lawrence Kilkenny of Lewiston, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he later died, state police have said.

The two men did not know each other.