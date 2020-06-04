For the first time in months, there’s in-person stuff to do this weekend

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

June 4, 2020

As we slowly, tentatively, ever-so-gently begin to dip our collective toes back into going out in public, there are, for the first time in nearly three months, a few things to actually do this weekend. All of them are outside, and will allow you to remain safely socially distant from others while still engaging in some fun activities.

Some of those events include the Curbside Art Walk in downtown Bangor, in which a number downtown businesses have displayed work from local artists in their windows. It’ll be up all month long, but the warm weather on Friday would make that evening an ideal time to stroll the streets and check it out — as well as check out all the gardens planted during Bangor’s 2020 Adopt-a-Garden.

Also on Friday in Bangor, at 6 p.m. there’s the first Bangor Car Meet of the season, along the Bangor Waterfront, where you can check out some of the area’s coolest souped-up vehicles, and which will also serve as a food drive for both the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter and the Bangor Humane Society.

And all around the state, farmers markets are now up and running, offering a cheerful — and safe — way to do a little shopping and see some friendly masked faces, without getting too close. Some popular local ones presently operating include the Belfast Farmers Market on Friday mornings; the Orono Farmers Market, Ellsworth Farmers Market, Bangor European Market and Belfast United Farmers Market on Saturday mornings; and the Bangor Farmers Market and Bar Harbor Eden Farmers Market on Sunday mornings. Be sure to bring your mask!

There’s lots to choose from on TV this weekend as well, including the Friday premiere of a new Apple TV+ series, “Dear…” in which cultural icons including Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder and Big Bird are profiled through the words of letters from people whose lives they touched. Two new standup comedy specials hit screens as well, including one from Esther Povitsky on Friday night on Comedy Central, and Yvonne Orji on Saturday night on HBO.

Also premiering on Friday are several new movies, including “Shirley,” a biopic of horror writer Shirley Jackson starring Elizabeth Moss, and “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s improv hip hop Broadway show; both are on Hulu. On Sunday, “Be Water,” an ESPN 30 For 30 documentary about Bruce Lee, airs at 9 p.m.

Returning to screens this weekend are two comfort-viewing favorites: season five of “Queer Eye” starts on Netflix on Friday, and the first episode of season five of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” starts on VH1, also on Friday. The final season of “13 Reasons Why” also starts on Friday on Netflix.

And, if you want to actually go out to the movies, this weekend at the Bangor Drive-In, there are four movies showing. Screen one will show “Sonic the Hedgehog” followed by “Dolittle,” and screen two will show “IT” followed by “IT 2” — a rare chance to see a modern horror classic on a big screen!