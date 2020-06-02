June 2 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

Another five Mainers have died as health officials reported Tuesday that 28 more cases of the new coronavirus were detected.

There have now been 2,377 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,349 on Monday.

Of those, 2,118 have been confirmed positive, while 259 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

Tuesday’s report marks the largest spike in deaths related to the coronavirus since April 23, when five people also died. The latest deaths involved four Cumberland County residents and one Penobscot County resident, bringing the statewide death toll to 94.

One of the Cumberland County residents was a woman over the age of 100.

“It’s conceivable that this is an individual who began her journey on this earth during the 1920 [flu] pandemic and left us during the 2020 pandemic,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Tuesday afternoon.

So far, 287 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 48 people are currently hospitalized, with 16 in critical care and 10 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,646 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 637 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 674 on Monday.

—A prisoner at Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren sued Gov. Janet Mills and two of her commissioners in federal court on Tuesday, saying the administration violated his constitutional rights by seizing unemployment benefits he collected without due process. Attorney Christopher MacLean of Camden said in a federal petition filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor that the state’s actions violated the 14th Amendment by taking the benefits from the inmates without due process. He is requesting the benefits be returned to his client, Marc Sparks, who is incarcerated at the state’s Warren facility, and all other inmates who qualify.

—A federal judge is expected to rule soon on whether Maine should release two prisoners vulnerable to the coronavirus, but he urged parties on Tuesday to resolve whether all prisoners should get the same level of review before moving forward.

—Baxter State Park plans to increase recreational access June 15, opening its two main gates for vehicle access, according to the Baxter State Park administration.

—There are now more than 40 active coronavirus outbreaks in Maine, with the addition of four more announced Monday. And while outbreaks at nursing homes have accounted for some of the largest numbers of cases and more than half of Maine’s coronavirus deaths, group homes for people with intellectual disabilities have made up nearly half of the state’s outbreak sites, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

—She was a nurse before moms knew when they were having twins. Now, she’s retiring in a pandemic.

—Here’s why colored paper in a doorway is a key part of Maine tribes’ coronavirus response.

—As Saturday morning’s procession of cars awaiting curbside pickup service outside the Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard stretched well onto North Street, Trisha Smith was waiting near the beginning of that line with another source of nourishment — at least, one that would come eventually. The community education assistant with the Piscataquis County office of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension was distributing free cherry tomato seedlings and planting tips as part of the organization’s “One Tomato” program, which has grown in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

— As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 1,828,736 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 106,046 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,085 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,972 in Connecticut, 732 in Rhode Island, 245 in New Hampshire and 55 in Vermont.

