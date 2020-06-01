Man accused of stealing car and leading police on chase through 2 towns

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• June 1, 2020 8:13 am

A Kentucky man was arrested Saturday after police say he stole a car and led officers on a chase through two towns.

Joshua Burton, 27, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with theft by York police, eluding a police officer and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon by Wells police and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon by Kennebunk police.

Burton allegedly stole an unlocked vehicle from the Mr. Mike’s Mini Mart on Route 1 in York about 9:44 a.m., according to the York Police Department. The keys had been left inside along with the victim’s cellphone and dog.

Burton was spotted near Chapel Road on Route 1 in Wells, where police attempted to stop him before he fled at “unsafe and reckless speeds,” York police said. The chase continued into Kennebunk, where Burton crashed into another vehicle and rolled over near Hall Street, York police said.

Burton and the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The victim’s dog fled the scene after the crash.

Burton was scheduled to appear July 10 in York County Superior Court in Alfred.