Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in York

• June 1, 2020 8:28 am

A drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus opened in York on Monday.

It’s at the York Hospital’s York Walk-In Care location.

All patients must call to register at 207-351-2000 and have a signed provider’s referral in order to be tested.

But patients arriving without this documentation who are symptomatic or in a caregiver role for someone at risk or compromised will be evaluated by Walk-In providers, and if appropriate, given the necessary paperwork, according to York Hospital officials.

The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.