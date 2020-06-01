Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in York

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.
A drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus opened in York on Monday.
It’s at the York Hospital’s York Walk-In Care location.
[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]
All patients must call to register at 207-351-2000 and have a signed provider’s referral in order to be tested.
But patients arriving without this documentation who are symptomatic or in a caregiver role for someone at risk or compromised will be evaluated by Walk-In providers, and if appropriate, given the necessary paperwork, according to York Hospital officials.
The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Comments