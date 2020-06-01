York
June 01, 2020
York

Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in York

Graham Hughes | The Canadian Press via AP
A health care worker talks to a driver at a drive-thru test clinic in Montreal in this March 29, 2020, file photo.
By CBS 13

A drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus opened in York on Monday.

It’s at the York Hospital’s York Walk-In Care location.

All patients must call to register at 207-351-2000 and have a signed provider’s referral in order to be tested.

But patients arriving without this documentation who are symptomatic or in a caregiver role for someone at risk or compromised will be evaluated by Walk-In providers, and if appropriate, given the necessary paperwork, according to York Hospital officials.

The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

 

