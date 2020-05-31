May 31 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• May 31, 2020 5:30 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Forty-three more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, according to health officials on Sunday.

There have now been 2,325 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,282 on Saturday.

Of those, 2,067 have been confirmed positive, while 258 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The death toll remains at 89.

— “As more beaches, churches, mosques, schools and businesses reopened worldwide, civil unrest in the United States over repeated racial injustice is raising fears of new coronavirus outbreaks in a country that has more infections and deaths than anywhere else in the world.” — Brian Melley, Danica Kirka and Pablo Gorondi, The Associated Press

— “Across Maine, business owners in the hospitality industry — which include owners of restaurants, motels, lodges, amusement parks, white water rafting companies and others — are wrestling with unprecedented uncertainty as the time left to save the summer tourist season, and with it the livelihoods of thousands of Mainers, grows smaller by the day.” — Josh Keefe, BDN

— “Compost producers have sold unprecedented amounts of compost to consumers and garden centers since the pandemic began, as stay-at-home orders have prompted more people to plant gardens. Suppliers, in turn, are nearly out of the product, putting Maine organic farmers, who need the material to meet certification standards, in a tight spot.” — Nick Schroeder, BDN

— “This summer is a time for Maine residents to explore their own state, embrace the outdoors and support local businesses. That’s the message of Adventure Local Maine, a collaborative campaign recently launched by Maine Outdoor Brands, which is a nonprofit organization that promotes and supports the state’s outdoor recreation economy.” — Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN

— Opinion: “Continued concerns about safety could dampen this feedback loop. A second wave of infections could choke it off altogether. That’s why Congress needs to remain focused on public health as well as the economy.” — Karl W. Smith, Bloomberg Opinion

— Watch: Each Wednesday at 12:19 p.m. for the foreseeable future, All Souls will ring its church bells to honor the dead, the ill, the dislocated and the first responders. The noon hour has no significance, but the 19 symbolizes COVID-19.Why Bangor churches are ringing bells at 12:19 p.m. on Wednesdays.” — Linda Coan O’Kresik, BDN

—As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 1,779,853 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 104,051 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

—Elsewhere in New England, there have been 6,768 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,912 in Connecticut, 718 in Rhode Island, 242 in New Hampshire and 55 in Vermont.