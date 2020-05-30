4 more Mainers die as 56 more coronavirus cases are detected

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 30, 2020 11:48 am

Updated: May 30, 2020 11:51 am

Four more Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday confirmed 56 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 2,282 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from on Friday.

Of those, 2,025 have been confirmed positive, while 257 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County, a woman in her 50s from York County, a woman in her 60s from Cumberland County and a man in his 70s from Cumberland County.

This brings the statewide death toll to 89.

So far, 272 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 46 people are currently hospitalized, with 18 in critical care and 11 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,505 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 688 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 683 on Friday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 46,943 negative test results out of 49,742 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where, as of Friday, 1,117 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 47 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 269, 100 and 373 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Up-to-date information on cases per county had not been released as of 11:45 Saturday morning. As of Friday, cases have been detected in Aroostook (10), Franklin (36), Hancock (11), Kennebec (128), Knox (20), Lincoln (20), Oxford (32), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (22) Waldo (51) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another four cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Friday.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,749,846 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 102,900 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.