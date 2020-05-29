Bangor’s Vanidestine named state’s top athletic administrator

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

• May 29, 2020 3:00 pm

Steve Vanidestine, who has served as the athletic administrator at Bangor High School since 1984, has been selected as this year’s top man in his profession.

Vanidestine is the recipient of the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Robert Lahey Athletic Administrator of the Year Award for 2020.

Bangor teams have won 73 state championships during Vanidestine’s 36-year tenure at his alma mater, where he was a standout athlete for the Rams.

There were several athletic administrators from eastern and northern Maine who were honored by the MIAAA for their contributions.

Mark White of Preque Isle High School earned the MIAAA Leadership Award and will become the organization’s president at its 50th conference.

Ellsworth’s Josh Frost garnered two awards, claiming the Past Presidents Rising Star Award and also picking up the MIAAA Distinguished Service Award for the Penobscot Valley Conference.

Joe Kilmartin, the former athletic administrator at the now-defunct Catherine McAuley High School in Portland, is the winner of the MIAAA Martin E. Ryan CMAA Award of Excellence.

Tim Spear of Gorham High School, the MIAAA president, is the choice for the Keith Lancaster Professional Development Award. Dean Plante of Old Orchard Beach is the recipient of the 2020 MIAAA Robert Boucher Seventh Player Award given to an AD with a comprehensive job description. He coaches both football and girls basketball at the school.

Rich Buzzell of Marshwood High School is the MIAAA’s 2020 recipient of the National International Athletic Administrators Association Award of Merit.

Glendon Rand of Brewer High School claims the Lawrence Labrie State Distinguished Service Award. The longtime cross country and track and field coach for the Witches also is the organizer of the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions.

Fern Masse and Neil Lash, directors of Hoop Camp, are the recipients of the Lawrence Labrie Local Distinguished Service Award.

Marc Calnan of Eastern Maine Sports is the recipient of the MIAAA Media Award.

The MIAAA’s other Distinguished Service Awards for the state’s athletics conferences include Tracie Martin of Narragugus High in Harrington (Downeast Athletic Conference) and Eric Werntgen of Fort Kent (Aroostook League).

Joel Stoneton of Winthrop (Mountain Valley Conference), Jeff Ramich of Brunswick (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference), Dan McDonald of Upper Kennebec Valley High (East-West Conference), Todd Livingston of South Portland (Southwestern Maine Activities Association), Pierce Cole of Wells (Western Maine Conference).

Samuel Cloutier of South Portland takes the MIAAA Excellence in Middle School Athletics Award.

Livingston has been nominated for both the Frank Kovaleski Professional Development Award and the NIAAA Distinguished Service Award. Jeff Benson has been nominated by the MIAAA for the NIAAA Hall of Fame.

Susan Robbins of Gray-New Gloucester is the MIAAA nominee for the NFHS Citation.