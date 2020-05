Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• May 29, 2020 8:59 pm

A knife-wielding homeless man was charged Friday with attempting to hold up an Irving convenience store in Waterville, the Morning Sentinel reports.

Police received the robbery report at 1:22 p.m. from an employee inside the store at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive. Three workers were in the store. No one was injured.

45-year-old Mark Ryder was arrested shortly thereafter and charged with robbery, the Morning Sentinel reports.