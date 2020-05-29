Gorham manufacturer lands contract to make 500,000 face shields

Elaine Thompson | AP Elaine Thompson | AP

The Gorham-based manufacturer Flowfold has landed a state contract to produce 500,000 medical face shields.

The company shifted from wallets and bags to face shields earlier this spring after seeing indicators that the medical supply chain could be in trouble.

“We haven’t made a wallet or a bag in months,” company Co-Founder Devin McNeill said.

He said the company initially reached out to hospitals and medical facilities, which indicated that they needed face shields.

The company later submitted a bid to the state and publicly received a contract earlier this week.

McNeil said the company also plans to lower its minimum purchasing requirement from 50 units down to four in order to make them accessible to smaller businesses.

