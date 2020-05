Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

• May 29, 2020 8:26 pm

Four people were injured when three vehicles crashed in Livermore on Route 4 near Autumn Lane on Friday.

The crash was reported at noon. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office closed Route 4, which is also known as Federal Road, from Boothby to Waters Hill roads, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

The medical conditions of the injured were not available on Friday night.