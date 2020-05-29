18-year-old passenger killed after car crashes during police chase in Turner

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• May 29, 2020 11:32 am

An 18-year-old female passenger was killed early Friday morning when the car she was in crashed in Turner during a police chase.

An Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputy spotted a speeding vehicle heading southbound on Route 4 in Turner and passing other vehicles about 2:50 a.m., according to Chief Deputy William Gagne.

The deputy flashed his lights but the vehicle sped away and almost struck a northbound Maine State Police cruiser, Gagne said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near North Shore Drive and left the road before striking a utility pole, according to Gagne.

The 18-year-old, who wasn’t identified, died at the scene. The male driver and a male passenger, both of whom weren’t identified, were extricated from the vehicle and taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Gagne said additional details about the crash will be released later on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.