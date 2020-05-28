Two UMaine football players earn preseason All-America honors

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

• May 28, 2020 3:45 pm

Linebacker Deshawn Stevens and offensive tackle Liam Dobson of the University of Maine have been named preseason Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans by HERO Sports.

Stevens was a second-team selection and Dobson was a third-team pick.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Stevens suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the 2019 season opener, a 42-14 victory over Sacred Heart.

He enjoyed a 2018 campaign during which he was selected a FCS Sophomore All-American and a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice. He posted a team-leading 120 tackles with 17 tackles for a loss and nine sacks. He also forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles, broke up two passes and made an interception.

The Toronto native ranked second in the CAA in TFLs with 1.21 per game, and was third in total tackles and tackles per game (8.6) and tied for fifth-best in total sacks.

Stevens’ 120 tackles were the most by a Black Bear since future nine-year National Football League linebacker Stephen Cooper made 121 in 2002.

Last season, the Black Bears defense missed Stevens, its emotional leader, as it allowed an average of 5.8 points, 53.4 total yards and 77.3 rushing yards more than its during its 2018 CAA championship campaign.

That team reached the FCS national semifinals for the first time in school history, finishing with a 10-4 record.

Dobson is a 6-3, 340-pound lineman from Ottawa, Ontario. He was recognized as a STATS FCS third-team All-American last fall and was an All-CAA first-team honoree.

He was UMaine’s highest-graded offensive lineman for all 12 games and averaged 12 knockdowns per game.

The Black Bears offense averaged 29.3 points and 425.3 total yards per game last season, both of which were higher than the previous year.