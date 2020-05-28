Boston Marathon
May 28, 2020
Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon will be held virtually due to pandemic

Stew Milne | AP
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, the elite men break from the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. The 2020 Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to run on Sept. 14th, was canceled Thursday May 28, 2020 for the first time in its 124-year history due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
The Associated Press
Updated:

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon — originally slated for April before being postponed to Sept. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic — has been canceled.

The Marathon will be held virtually during the week of Sept. 7-14, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

The association will offer a series of virtual events and activities throughout the course of the week including panel discussion, champions interviews and a toolkit. All participants will be required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours and provide proof of timing.

