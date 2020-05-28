Boston Marathon will be held virtually due to pandemic

Stew Milne | AP Stew Milne | AP

• May 28, 2020 3:22 pm

Updated: May 28, 2020 3:24 pm

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon — originally slated for April before being postponed to Sept. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic — has been canceled.

The Marathon will be held virtually during the week of Sept. 7-14, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

The @BAA has announced that the 124th Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event, following Boston Mayor Martin Walsh’s cancellation of the marathon as a mass participation road running event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/tlIdvsU9sq — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) May 28, 2020

The association will offer a series of virtual events and activities throughout the course of the week including panel discussion, champions interviews and a toolkit. All participants will be required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours and provide proof of timing.

